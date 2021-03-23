It's going to be a kind of magic as tribute show returns to New Zealand for third time

The show comes to stages across New Zealand next month. Photo / Supplied

There's going to be no stopping them now, as the international cast members of rock tribute show Queen: It's a Kinda Magic, head to New Zealand in time to complete their Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) before their shows are set to hit stages across the country.

Brought to New Zealand by Showtime, it is the third time the show will tour New Zealand, this time with an all-new cast. Audiences are in for an electrifying concert experience that will take them on a magical musical journey of Queen's glory days, brought to life with big sound, outrageous costumes, crazy lights and, of course, a talented cast, says the show's director, John Van Grinsven. It is, he says, a full rock experience, every night of the 22-stop tour across New Zealand.

The new cast features South African Dominic Warren in the role of Freddie Mercury. John says Dominic is a force to watch on the stage, performing lead vocals, guitar and piano all live on stage, while skilfully encompassing all the wit, charm and flamboyant stage presence of the legend himself.

He is joined on stage by Michael Dickens as iconic drummer Roger Taylor and Andre Van Der Merwe performing as bass hero John Deacon. Playing Brian May, and taking on the challenging guitar riffs made famous by him, will be accomplished South African guitarist Rusty Red.

The show will be on stage in New Plymouth for one night only, and the extravagant rock concert will feature a wide range of non-stop rock anthems including We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, Radio GaGa, I Want to Break Free, Somebody to Love, Don't Stop Me Now, Another One Bites the Dust, A Kind of Magic, Bohemian Rhapsody and many more.

Queen: It's a Kinda Magic: TSB Showplace New Plymouth, April 17.

See this week's print edition of the Stratford Press for details on how to won a double pass to the show.