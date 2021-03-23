All things Shakespearean to be celebrated in Stratford-upon-Patea in April

Mike Radich and Gloria Webby are among the Stratford residents getting ready to celebrate Shakespeare this April. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The trust that brought you Baldrick's Big Day out has reconvened and although it won't be bringing the community that wonderful spectacle this year, planning is under way to establish a festival in April 2022 that celebrates the town's link to Shakespeare.

This April, Prospero Place will host a market day that celebrates all things Shakespeare, on a smaller scale.

While Prospero, the duke with magical powers, caused a tempest to land passing ships on to his island, the Stratford Shakespeare Trust hopes the Stratford community will get into the spirit of the celebration by competing in the sonnet or insult competitions, jousting with hobby horses or colouring the Bard's beard … just some of the activities on the day.

The Stratford Business Association is supporting the Best Shakespearean Window display, Fenton Street Gin Distillery has started distilling a Shakespeare gin, local students have begun practising excerpts from some of the plays and the Kings Theatre is looking to schedule films based on Shakespeare's plays.

In the weeks leading up to the April market day the trust will provide more information in this space about activities, events and other entertainments.

Get involved: To find out more, contact Jo at the Fenton Street Art Collective.