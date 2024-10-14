Advertisement
Inglewood Lions Club raises $10,000 for neonatal unit at Taranaki Base Hospital

Alyssa Smith
Inglewood Lions Club fundraising committee chairman Tiny Austin gives first place raffle prize winner Pam Kearns a Chooks trailer filled with firewood.

A local community organisation has given Taranaki’s youngest patients a helping hand.

The Inglewood Lions Club has raised $10,000 for the Taranaki Base Hospital east wing neonatal facility by selling 2000 raffle tickets.

Club president Graham Robinson said as the new neonatal unit will support families across the region, it’s an important project to get behind.

“There may be families in Inglewood that will someday use the facility so it’s thinking about the bigger picture of that.”

He said he was thankful to the community for getting behind the raffle.

“We had members sitting outside New World Inglewood and at the Inglewood car boot sale selling tickets. We also had them on Facebook which was quite effective. Facebook is a great place to sell things and reach people.”

For Pam Kearns winning the Inglewood Lions Club raffle was a ‘godsend’.

“I had just been made redundant from my job so it was safe to say I was very excited to win.”

Kearns, who won first place in the raffle fundraiser, said she received a Chooks trailer loaded with firewood.

“The thing is, I use gas so I didn’t need the firewood. My son came over and mentioned it was great wood and that he’d buy it so I sold it to him. Then, a while later my friend called me about the trailer. They had been looking for a Chooks trailer and loved it, so I sold it to them. As I had just been made redundant, having a way to pick up some extra cash truly was a godsend.”

She said she regularly supports the Inglewood Lions Club’s fundraiser.

“Each time they’re sat outside the New World I’ll buy a ticket from them.”

She said supporting the community organisation is important.

“They do a lot of good for our community and I think if everyone helped the community in some way, even by buying a raffle ticket, we’d be in a much better place.”

The Inglewood Lions Club raffle was drawn by Senior Constable Alistair Balsom, pictured here with Lions club member George Buchanan.
Beena Flower won the second-place prize of a $500 voucher. The third place $200 New World voucher and $100 voucher from King & Queen Hotel Suites prize was won by Astrid Bocock.

Inglewood Lions Club fundraising committee member Wendy Otene said the club regularly supports health initiatives.

“In the past, we’ve helped the Taranaki Health Foundation by fundraising with the renal unit so it made sense to do something for the neonatal unit as well.”

She said the $10,000 raised is just the start, with the club planning to raise $25,000 to kit out a room in the neonatal unit.

“We will have a Christmas raffle and plan to apply to the Lloyd Morgan Lions Clubs Charitable Trust for additional costs to reach the total needed.”

Otene said the club is grateful for the community’s support.

“They always get behind us and support what we do. Inglewood is a very giving community that always helps their own.”

She said looking ahead to Christmas, the club will sell Christmas cakes, with all proceeds going back into local community projects, she said.

“This is always quite popular. Last year we sold about 400 Christmas cakes and this year we already have an order in for 250. Everyone loves Christmas cake and it’s a great gift to get someone.”

To order a Christmas cake, text Inglewood Lions Club president Graham Robinson on 021 142 5920.

