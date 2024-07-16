“He wrote letters to businesses and organisations at the start. I don’t think he’d have imagined that we now have 1.4 million members worldwide and the Lions are still going over 100 years later.”

At the convention members heard from “amazing” speakers.

“Keynote speakers included explorer and ocean advocate Alexandra Cousteau, Jacque Cousteau’s granddaughter, United States astronaut Chris Hadfield, Humanitarian Award winner Llana Landsberg-Lewis and many other amazing people. It was very inspirational to hear from people who excel in their field. We also were treated to an international Elton John tribute show which was awesome.”

She said the Parade of Nations was a highlight of the convention.

“Most countries were represented wearing traditional gear. We walked through the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne with the parade taking over two hours to complete. It was such an amazing experience.”

The new international Lions president was also named, with Fabricio Oliveira from Brazil taking the role.

Inglewood Lions Club members Wendy Otene and her daughter Angela Wolfe.

There was plenty to celebrate, Otene said, with a total of US$85m (NZ$139.7m) raised during the convention.

“My mind was blown. Throughout the convention, we watched the total climb - it was amazing. All of this money was donated by individuals and organisations for the Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF). This money goes directly to those in need across the globe. The key global causes are childhood cancer, diabetes, disaster relief, environment, humanitarian, hunger, vision and youth. LCIF has been going since 1968 and helps Lions clubs across the world make a larger impact on people in need.”

She said being a Lion was rewarding and fulfilling.

“It’s a great way to help your community - 100% of the money you raise goes straight into helping the people who need it. There’s something about seeing those results, whether it’s supplying firewood or monetary donations, it makes a big difference to those you help.”

To join the Inglewoods Lion Club, people can contact Otene on 0272666307.

“We would love to have you aboard.”