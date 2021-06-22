Hockey: Stratford Broadway Men's team through to finals

The Stratford Broadway Men's team are through to the finals.

The Stratford Broadway Men's team are through to the finals.

On Friday night the CMK Stratford Premier Women's team come up against New Plymouth Old Boys White in Stratford, making the most of the home advantage.

Stratford come away with a well-deserved 2-1 win. Goals were scored by Bex Dearden and Lexi Maketoni, in the first and third quarter. Stratford showed great team work to withhold lots of strong attack from Old Boys in the last quarter.

Friday night saw a tough first semifinal game against Hāwera men for the Brian Darth Funeral Service Stratford Men's Premier team. The team had a great mindset going into the game which proved to be the winning ingredient.

They attacked hard for the whole game. In the second quarter Zack Radford poached a goal on the line. The team only managed to win one attacking penalty corner which resulted in a well-deserved Goal from Ethan Lehmann. Final score 2-nil.

Broadway played Masters in the first versus second semi this week and what an epic game it was.

The match started out at a frantic pace and it didn't let up. Both teams put their absolute all into a match that was played in great spirits and with a high quality skill. The match could have easily gone either way.

Despite the pressure applied by Broadway, Masters came the closest with two touches off the post. Still regular time ended in a 0-0 draw.

This took the game to extra time golden goal. Broadway continued to pile on the pressure and were finally rewarded with a well worked team goal which was celebrated with ecstatic cheers and hugs all round. This result has earnt Broadway direct entry to the final in two weeks' time.

The Lloyd Gernhoefer Contracting Stratford B Women's team played Apex in New Plymouth on Saturday.

Thankfully after a very wet morning the weather improved so we could play. The team put up a great effort finishing halftime with a 1 all draw with a beautiful goal from Kelly Larsen. Unfortunately, Apex really attacked hard in the second half and Stratford started struggling in defence. Final score 4-1 Apex.

Second round of semifinals this week.