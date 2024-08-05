Advertisement
Hockey: Stratford Avon Men finish on a high with 2-1 win against TNUHC Karearea

By Natarsha Hey
The Stratford Regan championship women's team won the 2024 Senior Challenge Trophy.

The Avon Men were looking to finish the season on a high after missing the Division Three final on goal difference. Fielding only 13 players because of the early Saturday time slot, the effort would be key against TNUHC Karearea.

Neil Sandford steered the ship home to a well-deserved 2-1 win.

The Championship Women’s final saw the top two teams meet again with Regan Women taking on Te Kiri.

Having ended the season one a piece, this game was predicted to be another epic battle. Regan women took the lead early by taking advantage of the setting sun. Nicollette Jury stepped up once again for a solid PC strike.

Regan looked the better side for most of the game, holding possession for long periods and dominating territory with Te Kiri only proving dangerous on an occasional breakaway. Unfortunately one of those breakaways proved profitable for Te Kiri with Regan’s otherwise stoic defence being caught out, making the score even.

This brought the game to a nerve-racking shootout where unfortunately Te Kiri’s goalkeeper again proved to be the difference, setting them up for a 3-2 win.

Despite this gutting loss members of Regan can stand proud of what they have achieved in their inaugural season. Stratford women’s hockey looks to be in a great space moving forward.

The Stratford Broadway championship men's team won the 2024 Senior Challenge Trophy.
In a gripping Championship Men’s Final, the Westwood Kitchens Broadway Men’s Hockey Team and Te Kiri Rangers battled fiercely for the title.

The match lived up to its high stakes, with both teams showcasing their skill, strategy, and determination. From the opening whistle, the game was intense.

Despite Broadway’s superior possession, Te Kiri’s defence held firm, and the score remained 0-0 at halftime.

After being tied for the end of the game, an extra seven minutes was added. Both teams showcased their skills under pressure, but it was Te Kiri Rangers who ultimately triumphed 4-3.

In a decisive match for the 7th spot, the Swansea Women’s Hockey Team faced NUHC Keas and emerged victorious with a 2-0 win.

Prem Finals:

Friday in Stratford: Prem Women v TNUHC Wildcats at 6.30pm (Prem Women 5 v 6)

Saturday in Stratford: Prem Men v NPBHS 1st XI at 1.00pm (Prem Men 3 v 4)

