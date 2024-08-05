The Stratford Regan championship women's team won the 2024 Senior Challenge Trophy.

The Avon Men were looking to finish the season on a high after missing the Division Three final on goal difference. Fielding only 13 players because of the early Saturday time slot, the effort would be key against TNUHC Karearea.

Neil Sandford steered the ship home to a well-deserved 2-1 win.

The Championship Women’s final saw the top two teams meet again with Regan Women taking on Te Kiri.

Having ended the season one a piece, this game was predicted to be another epic battle. Regan women took the lead early by taking advantage of the setting sun. Nicollette Jury stepped up once again for a solid PC strike.

Regan looked the better side for most of the game, holding possession for long periods and dominating territory with Te Kiri only proving dangerous on an occasional breakaway. Unfortunately one of those breakaways proved profitable for Te Kiri with Regan’s otherwise stoic defence being caught out, making the score even.