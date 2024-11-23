Monster Madness NZ is bringing two monster trucks to this year's Stratford A&P Show. Photo / Monster Madness NZ

This year’s Stratford A&P Show will feature the attractions people know and enjoy alongside some new things to enjoy, said event manager Stephen Vince.

New to the show this year are monster trucks, which are sure to make for an action-filled event.

“Monster Madness NZ is bringing down some monster trucks. It’s something new that we’ve never had, which is really exciting. It’s going to be a surprise, but I can say there’s going to be plenty of action for everyone to enjoy.”

He said the monster trucks will be on display at 10am and 2pm on both days of the show.

“Anything motor-related is sure to bring a crowd, and we’re pleased to offer this at the show this year.”