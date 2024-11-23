Advertisement
Get ready for action: Monster trucks debut at Stratford A&P Show

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Monster Madness NZ is bringing two monster trucks to this year's Stratford A&P Show. Photo / Monster Madness NZ

This year’s Stratford A&P Show will feature the attractions people know and enjoy alongside some new things to enjoy, said event manager Stephen Vince.

New to the show this year are monster trucks, which are sure to make for an action-filled event.

“Monster Madness NZ is bringing down some monster trucks. It’s something new that we’ve never had, which is really exciting. It’s going to be a surprise, but I can say there’s going to be plenty of action for everyone to enjoy.”

He said the monster trucks will be on display at 10am and 2pm on both days of the show.

“Anything motor-related is sure to bring a crowd, and we’re pleased to offer this at the show this year.”

Also new to the show is the “Stratford’s Strongest” event, in which participants will compete to see who is the strongest in the district.

“Ethan McDonough approached us about running the competition at the show, volunteering his time to run it. It’s going to be a fun one to watch.”

Participants will attempt a range of challenges such as performing deadlifts and carrying farmers and sandbags, as well as other weight challenges.

“We have over 30 entries for this, so it’ll be interesting to see.”

With plenty to look forward to, Vince said the show will be an entertaining one.

“We’re really looking forward to it.”

The Details

What: Monster Madness NZ and Stratford’s Strongest at the Stratford A&P Show

When: Monster trucks: 10am and 2pm on both days; Stratford’s Strongest on Saturday at 10am

Where: Stratford A&P Showgrounds, Flint Rd

