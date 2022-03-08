The kits include everything needed for the projects.

In it's first week of running, Verdigris Creative Studio owner Sue Hogan says the free creative lessons are a success.

"These classes, funded by Creative Communities, allow people to destress, and do something both creative and productive in what is a stressful time."

For Wednesday's session, attendees created bath bags, with a citrus or rose filling and then created a collage with tissue paper and stencils.

"Every week we have a couple of projects to work on. There is no pressure for attendees to do these projects, as there is canvas, paints and colouring in books available as well."

The sessions are running for three weeks, in groups of five. Sue says if there is a need she will continue providing the lessons for the community.

"It's about suiting the needs of the people. Health and wellbeing is always at the forefront and having small numbers minimises the risk and the creative lessons promote peace."

Sue says the lessons are sustainable, with the projects coming in a box-kit.

"Everything we need is in the box. There's not as much waste which is good for the environment."

As well as using the kits in the lessons, Sue has them for sale at Verdigris.

"There's a range to choose from. All of the projects are calming and fun to do."

The Details:

What: Free Creative lessons.

When: Tuesday and Wednesday, 10am to 12pm.

Where: Verdigris Creative Studio.

To register, or for more information about the lessons or kits, visit Sue at the creative studio.