Home / Stratford Press

Francis Douglas Memorial College students win Taranaki business competition

Stratford Press
3 mins to read
Kieran McKendry (WITT) with the team from Fundamentally Fungi, Ethan Salve, Kendrick Torres (CEO)and Cooper Grainger

A business run by three Francis Douglas Memorial College students has won a regional business competition.

Fundamentally Fungi from Francis Douglas Memorial College was named the 2024 Taranaki Regional Winner in The Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme, for its innovative mushroom jerky snack.

The company run by Kendrick Torres (CEO), Cooper Grainger and Ethan Salve, delivered the best pitch against five other teams from local high schools to take out the top spot. The team was acknowledged for its excellent problem-solving skills, ability to pivot and knowing how to reach their customers.

The team will compete at the national final on December 5 to vie for the title of The Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme Company of the Year along with 21 other regional champions from across New Zealand.

Wavewax from Spotswood College was named as the regional runner-up, for their ocean friendly surf wax made with help from their school beehive.

Also announced were runner-up places in two National Excellence Awards for BYou and Māiatanga from Stratford High School, the schools’ first year in the Young Enterprise Scheme. BYou was Runner-Up of the NZ International Development Co-operation Award for Solving a Developmental Problem, and Māiatanga for the Te Anamata NZ Māori Tourism Award for Rangatahi Entrepreneurs.

This year 112 Taranaki students participated in the scheme from seven high schools.

To win the title, Fundamentally Fungi completed a variety of business milestones and challenges during the year culminating in pitching its business to a panel of judges - Jasmin Kuriger from BDO, Riley McGregor from New Plymouth District Council and Kieran McKendry from WITT.

More than 4000 students across New Zealand from over 200 schools, created over 1000 real-life businesses between them. The one-year programme gives year 12-13 students an authentic learning experience which develops their entrepreneurial mind-set and helps build transferable skills which are becoming increasingly sought after in employment. More than $23,000 in prizes will be awarded to student companies at the National awards evening.

The Taranaki Chamber of Commerce partners with the Young Enterprise Trust to facilitate the scheme in our region and is assisted by Key Partner WITT, Funder Toi Foundation and many other valued sponsors.

The full list of Regional Award Winners:

· Regional Company of the Year: Fundamentally Fungi, Francis Douglas Memorial College

· Regional Runner-Up: Wavewax, Spotswood College

· BDO Annual Review Award: Māiatanga, Stratford High School

· Graphix Business Card Award: Shielded, Francis Douglas Memorial College

· South Taranaki District Council Business Innovation Award: Fundamentally Fungi, Francis Douglas Memorial College

· Speaking Made Easy Business Presentation Award: BYou, Stratford High School

· Taranaki Chamber of Commerce Business Showcase Award: Fundamentally Fungi, Francis Douglas Memorial College

· Implement Customer Service Award: Fundamentally Fungi, Francis Douglas Memorial College

· Barbara Kuriger MP Enhancing Rural Communities: Fundamentally Fungi, Francis Douglas Memorial College

· BDO Financial Management Award: Māiatanga, Stratford High School

· WITT Ideation Validation Award: BYou, Stratford High School

· Office Furniture First Rangatahi Award: Māiatanga, Stratford High School

· Centre City Retail Award: BYou, Stratford High School

· TGM Social Media & Marketing Award: Wavewax, Spotswood College

· Taranaki Regional Council Sustainable Business Award: Māiatanga, Stratford High School

· The Seaside Market Trade Fair Award, Fundamentally Fungi, Francis Douglas Memorial College

