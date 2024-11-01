Kieran McKendry (WITT) with the team from Fundamentally Fungi, Ethan Salve, Kendrick Torres (CEO)and Cooper Grainger

A business run by three Francis Douglas Memorial College students has won a regional business competition.

Fundamentally Fungi from Francis Douglas Memorial College was named the 2024 Taranaki Regional Winner in The Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme, for its innovative mushroom jerky snack.

The company run by Kendrick Torres (CEO), Cooper Grainger and Ethan Salve, delivered the best pitch against five other teams from local high schools to take out the top spot. The team was acknowledged for its excellent problem-solving skills, ability to pivot and knowing how to reach their customers.

The team will compete at the national final on December 5 to vie for the title of The Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme Company of the Year along with 21 other regional champions from across New Zealand.

Wavewax from Spotswood College was named as the regional runner-up, for their ocean friendly surf wax made with help from their school beehive.