The course graduates and staff completed trapping for the 800 Trust.

The recent graduation class of the Taranaki Forestry and Conservation course has attended a kiwi release.

The graduates were joined by Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke and workforce co-ordinator Samantha Vega, representatives from Ngāti Maru and Tupu ā Nuku - a local environmental workforce development programme led by Ngāti Maru at the release on land in Tututawa, east Taranaki.

The release was a collaboration between the 800 Trust, the Taranaki Kiwi Trust and the Rotokare Scenic Reserve.

The graduates were invited to the release as a thank you for helping 800 Trust’s Miranda Wells and her husband Daryl Egarr with planting trees, deploying traps, releasing natives, possum control, pruning and removing weeds.

The 800 Trust looks after around 1600ha in the Waitiri Conservation area and is transforming 230ha from an old forestry block to a bird food sanctuary.