Dry Spell is a portal into the privacy of the inner self says choreographer Rose Philpott.

Fantasy and reality collide in Dry Spell by Footnote New Zealand Dance, a cerebral spiralling ascension of desire, decadence and disgrace.

Dry Spell delves into the mind - taking a shuddering moment in time, blending nostalgia and futurism to create scenes of excitement, fear and pleasure. A mind can be very misleading, especially when we are in close proximity to it.

Performed by Footnote New Zealand Dance's team of electrifying dance artists, with choreography by trailblazing choreographer Rose Philpott and sound design by acclaimed composer Eden Mulholland, Dry Spell is a performance for thrill-seekers.

Choreographer Rose Philpott says she is excited to share this dance work with audiences across Aotearoa.

"The mind can play tricks on us. Especially when we are faced with finality. Dry Spell is a portal into the privacy of the inner self and also to some dark corners of the universe. Combining physical theatre, dance, textile and spatial design, it is a peephole through which we see ourselves under the immense pressure of collapse and how the human spirit might resist. Some of us have a drink, some of us dance, I don't think there is necessarily a right way."

New to the Footnote New Zealand Dance team is general manager, Brian Wood, who says he is delighted to present Dry Spell, the first work under his guidance.

"Footnote is excited to add Dry Spell to our rich history of works that support career pathways for dancers, choreographers and other creative professionals; a prime example of this pathway is Rose's work with us - starting with the energetic 15-minute work Night Swim in 2018, followed by 2020's Undercurrent double bill which saw the hedonistic germination of this full work Dry Spell now in 2022. It's our privilege to continue encouraging artistic risks to advance contemporary dance in Aotearoa New Zealand by providing exceptional arts experiences for our diverse audiences."

Teetering on an edge of hallucination and reality, Dry Spell is a full-length movement work that taps into the collective and individual needs of the heart, body and soul.

Need to know:

What: Footnote Dry Spell Tour 2022

When: April 30-May 18. Performing at TSB Showplace in Ngāmotu/New Plymouth on May 15

Tickets: Ticketek

WIN: The organisers have given us two double passes to the New Plymouth performance of Dry Spell to give away to some lucky readers. To be in to win, simply email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz with the words dry spell in the subject line. Include your name, contact phone number and the answer to the question: What is the name of the choreographer? Competition closes at noon, Monday, May 9 and the winner will be contacted that afternoon.