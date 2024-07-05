Registered anglers and game bird hunters are encouraged to enrol for the upcoming Fish & Game elections. Photo / Unsplash

Licensed anglers and game-bird hunters have the chance to vote in the upcoming Fish & Game elections.

New Zealand’s regional Fish & Game Councils are elected by licence holders every three years and voting in the 2024 election opens on September 19.

Fish & Game represents around 150,000 licence holders and has 12 regional Fish & Game Councils and the New Zealand Fish & Game Council. Each region manages regional sports fish and game resources and habitats.

Fish & Game New Zealand chairman Barrie Barnes said to vote, licence holders must enrol.

“Everyone with a fishing or game-bird hunting licence can vote for their Fish & Game Council. If New Zealanders are passionate about angling and hunting, they must be enrolled to vote so they can elect the next generation of councillors to help shape the sector’s future.”