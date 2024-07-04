The possibilities for Taranaki’s Kyarne Broughton-Pratt’s future are endless, thanks to a First Foundation Scholarship.
The 17-year-old Spotswood College Year 13 student successfully applied for the scholarship and now most of his university tuition will be paid for.
“It’s a huge help. It’s opened so many doors for me that weren’t open before. I was over the moon. When I found out, it took me a couple of minutes to process what it meant for both university and my future. It’s amazing.”
The First Foundation scholarship is a four-year programme, with low-income families eligible to apply. Successful applicants receive $12,000 split into $4000 per year for the first three years of tertiary study. Broughton-Pratt also has a mentor who will help him during his final year of high school and the first three years of university study.
“It’s taken away a lot of stress not just for me but for my parents as well. One of my main goals in life is to help my family. It would mean a lot to me to finish university and build a career that could provide for them.”