Broughton-Pratt, who lives in New Plymouth, said he learned about the scholarship last year.

“I was called to the school office in the middle of English class. I was then told about the scholarship and to have a go and apply for it.”

He said the application was thorough.

“I had to answer some questions so they could get to know me and then there was an interview process at the start of last year.”

He plans to study commerce at the University of Auckland or Victoria University.

“It’s always been the logical path for me. I’ve always liked maths and business.”

When he is not studying, Broughton-Pratt plays music, jamming the guitar, drums and a little bit of bass.

“My friends and I started the Aerial Project, a youth-focused music group for people who love music. We’ve had a few sessions around New Plymouth which have been positive.”

He encouraged anyone who qualified for the scholarship to apply.

“If you qualify, why wouldn’t you? It’s such a big help.”

Kyarne Broughton-Pratt, 17, his scholarship partner Ben Hodges and his mum Nicole.

First Foundation’s chief executive Kirk Sargent, originally from Taranaki, said it was rewarding to come home to work with local businesses to ensure the community’s deserving rangatahi got a hand up.

“I am acutely aware of the disparity within New Zealand and between our regions. The current environment is tough for many families.

“Rural students don’t have the luxury of studying while they still live at home – their financial burden is automatically bigger. We see many young people sacrificing higher education.

“It’s not only them who miss out, but the country as well. Each time we help a scholar lift themselves, they bring so many others with them.”

Sargent said Broughton-Pratt was an outstanding example of a student with high potential who thrived when given the chance.

“Our alumni contribute a disproportionately large amount back into our country’s productivity and economic growth. We know Kyarne will make First Foundation, his family and New Plymouth proud.”