First Foundation scholarship creates opportunities for Taranaki student

Alyssa Smith
By
3 mins to read
Kyarne Broughton-Pratt,17, has received a First Foundation scholarship to help with his tertiary study.

The possibilities for Taranaki’s Kyarne Broughton-Pratt’s future are endless, thanks to a First Foundation Scholarship.

The 17-year-old Spotswood College Year 13 student successfully applied for the scholarship and now most of his university tuition will be paid for.

“It’s a huge help. It’s opened so many doors for me that weren’t open before. I was over the moon. When I found out, it took me a couple of minutes to process what it meant for both university and my future. It’s amazing.”

The First Foundation scholarship is a four-year programme, with low-income families eligible to apply. Successful applicants receive $12,000 split into $4000 per year for the first three years of tertiary study. Broughton-Pratt also has a mentor who will help him during his final year of high school and the first three years of university study.

“It’s taken away a lot of stress not just for me but for my parents as well. One of my main goals in life is to help my family. It would mean a lot to me to finish university and build a career that could provide for them.”

Broughton-Pratt, who lives in New Plymouth, said he learned about the scholarship last year.

“I was called to the school office in the middle of English class. I was then told about the scholarship and to have a go and apply for it.”

He said the application was thorough.

“I had to answer some questions so they could get to know me and then there was an interview process at the start of last year.”

He plans to study commerce at the University of Auckland or Victoria University.

“It’s always been the logical path for me. I’ve always liked maths and business.”

When he is not studying, Broughton-Pratt plays music, jamming the guitar, drums and a little bit of bass.

“My friends and I started the Aerial Project, a youth-focused music group for people who love music. We’ve had a few sessions around New Plymouth which have been positive.”

He encouraged anyone who qualified for the scholarship to apply.

“If you qualify, why wouldn’t you? It’s such a big help.”

Kyarne Broughton-Pratt, 17, his scholarship partner Ben Hodges and his mum Nicole.
First Foundation’s chief executive Kirk Sargent, originally from Taranaki, said it was rewarding to come home to work with local businesses to ensure the community’s deserving rangatahi got a hand up.

“I am acutely aware of the disparity within New Zealand and between our regions. The current environment is tough for many families.

“Rural students don’t have the luxury of studying while they still live at home – their financial burden is automatically bigger. We see many young people sacrificing higher education.

“It’s not only them who miss out, but the country as well. Each time we help a scholar lift themselves, they bring so many others with them.”

Sargent said Broughton-Pratt was an outstanding example of a student with high potential who thrived when given the chance.

“Our alumni contribute a disproportionately large amount back into our country’s productivity and economic growth. We know Kyarne will make First Foundation, his family and New Plymouth proud.”

