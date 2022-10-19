Maselino Masoe (left) has trained Chris Masoe so he's ready for his debut. Photo/ Supplied

Maselino Masoe (left) has trained Chris Masoe so he's ready for his debut. Photo/ Supplied

'Twas three weeks before Christmas when all through the land people were witnessing boxing action firsthand.

The Fight Night before Christmas, sponsored by Crowded House Bar and Eatery, will feature corporate fights and a number of boxing debuts, says organiser Sam Rapira.

"It's going to be a big night."

Making his debut in the ring is former All-Black Chris Masoe fighting corporate boxer Steven Powell.

"Chris has been involved in boxing his whole life. His brother and trainer Maselino won the world super-middleweight boxing championship in 2004."

The other fight on the cards is Wairangi Koopu, who will fight Rewi Panoho.

"Wairangi was meant to fight in the last Fight for Life event but his opponent had to withdraw. This has given him a second chance to use his training. Wairangi played for the Warriors and the Melbourne Storm in the National Rugby League. He has a big following so I'm sure both he and Chris will attract people to come and watch."

To complement the fights, a number of corporate bouts will also take place.

"These are people that could be your friend, neighbour or even hairdresser who have signed up and trained for the event. Corporate fights are always a big draw in as people come to support the people they know and in turn see how great boxing is."

The event is the 14th Sam has organised in the past 10 years.

"This event is going to be just as explosive and as great as the previous events. My aim is to get people involved with the sport and these events have done just that."

To avoid disappointment, Sam encourages people to grab their tickets as soon as possible.

"We're almost completely sold out of the tables and the general admission will be the same. This is one you don't want to miss."

The Details:

What: Fight Night before Christmas.

When: December 2, doors open 6pm, fighting starts at 7pm.

Where: TSB Stadium, New Plymouth.

Tickets: online via premier.ticketek.co.nz or at the TSB Stadium.