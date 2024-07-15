Farmlands Inglewood staff member Bryan Bedford and his son Declan Bedford holding bird scarers made by Declan and his friend Harry.

North Taranaki children are encouraged to get creative during these school holidays.

Farmlands Inglewood assistant business manager Tracey Cole said to help cure the holiday boredom, the store has put out a challenge for local tamariki to make a bird scarer.

“I came from the New Plymouth store and we had a bird scarer that hangs from the roof and scares the little birds away. They work great in the shop. I thought as a way to interact with the community, it would be great to have a school holiday competition where children can create their own bird scarer and see their work displayed here in the shop.”

She said children can use their imagination when making their scarer.

“They can make their scarer however they want. Whether they use paper mache, drink bottles or cardboard, they can make it out of anything. It also doesn’t have to be a bird, it could be a dragon or any other animal or idea they want. It’s about using their imagination and what they have to create something cool.”