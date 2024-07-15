Advertisement
Farmlands Inglewood: Bird scarer competition encourages kids to be creative

Alyssa Smith
By
2 mins to read
Farmlands Inglewood staff member Bryan Bedford and his son Declan Bedford holding bird scarers made by Declan and his friend Harry.

North Taranaki children are encouraged to get creative during these school holidays.

Farmlands Inglewood assistant business manager Tracey Cole said to help cure the holiday boredom, the store has put out a challenge for local tamariki to make a bird scarer.

“I came from the New Plymouth store and we had a bird scarer that hangs from the roof and scares the little birds away. They work great in the shop. I thought as a way to interact with the community, it would be great to have a school holiday competition where children can create their own bird scarer and see their work displayed here in the shop.”

She said children can use their imagination when making their scarer.

“They can make their scarer however they want. Whether they use paper mache, drink bottles or cardboard, they can make it out of anything. It also doesn’t have to be a bird, it could be a dragon or any other animal or idea they want. It’s about using their imagination and what they have to create something cool.”

With prizes for first, second and third, Cole said it’s a great opportunity to have fun and win an awesome prize.

“We look forward to seeing all the entries.”

The details

What: Farmlands Inglewood bird scarer competition

When: Entries to be at the store by Thursday, July 18, 5pm

Where: Farmlands Inglewood, 110 Rata St, Inglewood


