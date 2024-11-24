Show president Paul Vanner said there’s a range of beef, dairy, porcine and equestrian events.

“Once again, we are hosting the Dairy North Island Championship. We also have the beef, pet calf and lamb classes and the dog trials again this year, the pigs are back, and we have many competitors in our equestrian events.”

This year’s entertainment line-up is a bit different, with the popular pig racing event back. He said there are five pigs that will race three times during both days of the show.

“We’ve named them Paul, Bruce, Stephen, Vicki and Michelle. For the FarmSource Pig Race, they’ll have to go through hoops, up and down ramps and other obstacles. It’s some nice, good fun.”

Other forms of entertainment will include the Taranaki Shears and Ride-On Lawn Mowers on Saturday and the Taranaki Axeman woodchopping competition running on both days.

“These are always very popular and exciting to watch. Representatives from the Stratford Park Project will also be there to discuss the project. We also have Vintage Machinery and Military vehicles on display. The Home and Garden and All Things Creative [events] are happening as well.”

There’ll be plenty for the kids to do, he said, with attractions such as Old McDonald’s Farm, the popular free Matahio Kids Zone, a Santa Cave and a passport competition.

“The passport competition is something we had last year. The kids had to find different objects around the show and hand in their completed ticket for a spot prize.”

Mahons Entertainment will also be on-site, providing rides and sideshow entertainment, he said.

He said the weekend is made possible by the the hard work put in by the volunteers.

“We’d like to thank them for all the hard work they put in for the show.”

With children aged 12 and under free thanks to the Toi Foundation, Vanner said the show will make for an affordable family day out.

“Come along and see all there is to offer.”

The Details:

What: Stratford A&P Show

When: Saturday, November 30 – Sunday, December 1, 9am-4pm both days

Where: Stratford A&P Showgrounds, Flint Rd