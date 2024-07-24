La Nuova was the 2023 Supreme Business Excellence award winner.

The hunt is on to find Taranaki’s best business.

Entries are now open for the 2024 TSB Business Awards Taranaki Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

There are 16 categories businesses can enter. This will be the 30th year the awards have taken place and Taranaki Chamber of Commerce chief executive Arun Chaudhari said the awards have a great reputation.

“Running a business successfully is like running a marathon. The planning, mindset, resilience, determination, courage and stamina are equally important in a business, as they are in a marathon. The Business Excellence Awards process helps businesses understand how they can tweak their business practices and be successful in their marathon. The Chamber appreciates the support from the bank and all the other sponsors.”

The awards are sponsored by TSB and chief executive Kerry Boielle said the company is pleased to support the awards.