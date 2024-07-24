Advertisement
Stratford Press

Entries open for the TSB Taranaki Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
La Nuova was the 2023 Supreme Business Excellence award winner.

The hunt is on to find Taranaki’s best business.

Entries are now open for the 2024 TSB Business Awards Taranaki Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

There are 16 categories businesses can enter. This will be the 30th year the awards have taken place and Taranaki Chamber of Commerce chief executive Arun Chaudhari said the awards have a great reputation.

“Running a business successfully is like running a marathon. The planning, mindset, resilience, determination, courage and stamina are equally important in a business, as they are in a marathon. The Business Excellence Awards process helps businesses understand how they can tweak their business practices and be successful in their marathon. The Chamber appreciates the support from the bank and all the other sponsors.”

The awards are sponsored by TSB and chief executive Kerry Boielle said the company is pleased to support the awards.

“TSB has its roots proudly and firmly in Taranaki and we are strong supporters of Taranaki businesses, backing them to grow our local economy, creating good quality jobs, and lifting our productivity.”

The category award winners and the top award, supreme Winner, will be announced at an awards evening on Saturday, November 9.

To enter the awards, visit www.taranakibusinessawards.co.nz

