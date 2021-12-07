Eltham baker sells dietary-friendly home-baked goods at pop-up

Eulene Mileham has her products for sale at the Taste of Taranaki pop-up.

Creating home-baked goods to fit her own dietary requirements led to a baker starting a business.

Eulene Mileham, from Eltham, started Eulene's Cottage Baking around five years ago.

"I specialise in special allergy friendly-baking. I've always struggled with allergies and moving to New Zealand from South Africa in 2006 increased the issues.

"A family member encouraged me to stop eating gluten bread to see if it would help with my lung issues, which I thought there was no harm in giving it a try.

"I found that there was a great relief in my symptoms and as a result, I went gluten-free. I also discovered that dairy products affected my lungs. Since cutting both these products from my diet I have found that over time my health started to improve."

She says being gluten and dairy-free, she found it hard to find recipes and make delicious and satisfying food.

"So I set out on a journey to create my own and that is where my vision and passion for allergy-friendly baking began. I also do keto-friendly and sugar-free baking."

Eulene wanted to share her recipes with others so, in December 2020, she self-published a book.

"I thought other people would also like to create tasty treats that meet their dietary requirements."

Eulene sells her items at markets, and they're also available at the Taste of Taranaki pop-up in Eltham.

"It's a great outlet to share my baking, and also for other food providers to share their products as well. We're all together in one room. It's been interesting to see what Taranaki has, and it certainly has amazing providers with lovely products."

