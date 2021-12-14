Procrastination a hot topic at annual speech competition

Competition winner Ella Hussey with Barrie Smith (left) and judge Doug Robinson. Photo/ Supplied

From procrastination to main lessons from English literature, Stratford High School students spoke about a range of topics at an annual speech competition.

The students participated in the 58th annual Stratford Rotary Club Stratford High School speech contest last month.

The competition took place inside the school's library with restricted numbers to adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

The four contestants spoke about a range of subjects. Amber Cox delivered a speech on stereotypes, Zoe Pitcher's speech was on purpose of passion, Keisya Gunawan delivered a speech on the lessons she's learned through English literature and Ella Hussey spoke about procrastination.

Stratford Rotary Club president Barrie Smith says the competition was originally set up years ago as a club focus to help educate and prepare local students for their future endeavours.

Judge Doug Robinson spoke very highly of all contestants. Before announcing the winner, Doug spoke to them personally about the importance of researching their subject well and growing their confidence in speaking to an audience large or small.

He also commented on how close the contest was, with one point between first and second prize.

Ella Hussey won and Zoe Pitcher came a close second.