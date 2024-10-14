Taranaki Pioneer Village. Photo / Alyssa Smith

There will be plenty to do at the Taranaki Pioneer Village this spring and summer with a wide range of events planned.

Taranaki Pioneer Village board member Jon Palmer said the season will start with a bang, quite literally, this weekend when the Armed Constabulary re-enactment group will be on duty at the historic village on Saturday.

“They will be patrolling the streets to make sure the peace is kept, however at 1pm we expect a jail break and chase, this will be leading to a gun battle and recapture of convicted felons. Expect lots of gunfire and noise.”

The group will be at the village as part of the fun planned around a show and shine park up held by the Egmont Rod and Custom Club, which is running between 11am and 3pm that day. Palmer said the show and shine will feature plenty of interesting cars to see.

“A lot of these cars will be out of area cars so are new to the Taranaki scene, there will also be national prizewinners there from last year’s National Custom event held in Hāwera.”