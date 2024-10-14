Advertisement
Egmont Rod and Custom Club show and shine at Taranaki Pioneer Village this Saturday

Ilona Hanne
By
News director Lower North Island communities·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Taranaki Pioneer Village. Photo / Alyssa Smith

There will be plenty to do at the Taranaki Pioneer Village this spring and summer with a wide range of events planned.

Taranaki Pioneer Village board member Jon Palmer said the season will start with a bang, quite literally, this weekend when the Armed Constabulary re-enactment group will be on duty at the historic village on Saturday.

“They will be patrolling the streets to make sure the peace is kept, however at 1pm we expect a jail break and chase, this will be leading to a gun battle and recapture of convicted felons. Expect lots of gunfire and noise.”

The group will be at the village as part of the fun planned around a show and shine park up held by the Egmont Rod and Custom Club, which is running between 11am and 3pm that day. Palmer said the show and shine will feature plenty of interesting cars to see.

“A lot of these cars will be out of area cars so are new to the Taranaki scene, there will also be national prizewinners there from last year’s National Custom event held in Hāwera.”

The event at the village is just part of the Egmont Rod and Custom Club’s bi-annual Rod Run, so the cars will be out and about in town all weekend, he said.

“So keep your eyes peeled.”

The best place to see the cars will be at the village, however, he said.

“There will be around 100 cars to see, all different types from pickups to Rat Rods and everything in between.”

Visitors on the day can also enjoy taking a trip on the village train, said Palmer.

“As always the train will be running to carry our guests around the site to take in the full picture of all the cars. A sausage sizzle and drinks will also be available for our guests and the Shakee Pear cafe next door will be open with a full selection of cafe food and drinks.”

There will also be games on the village green and a special Hod Rod scavenger hunt on the day.

The Details:

What: Egmont Rod and Custom Club show and shine

When: Saturday, October 19. Doors open 10am, show and shine runs between 11am and 3pm.

Where: Taranaki Pioneer Village

Entry: Adults $15, children $5

