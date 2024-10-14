Advertisement
Cue Theatre Inglewood prepares for Cosi and locks in musical for next year

The TET Cue Theatre in Inglewood will put on the musical I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change in 2025. Photo / Alyssa Smith

As director Warren Bates prepares for the opening night of TET Cue Theatre Inglewood’s upcoming production of Cosi, he is also thinking about the next step ahead.

Planning is already under way for the theatre’s 2025 musical, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.

Written by American playwright Joe DiPietro, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is set in the modern world and told through a series of vignettes and songs, he said.

“It tackles everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, secret lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit... It’s an insightful and hilarious musical that will have audience members shouting, ‘This is my life’... It traces the overall arc of relationships throughout the course of a life.”

The musical will have a small cast, something that interested Bates, he said.

“The minimal cast requirements and the ensemble nature of the production appealed to me as I enjoy directing productions where there are no single leads but rather a collaborative effort among skilled actors, and this musical allows for versatility in both acting and singing across genres.”

That versatility will be seen in the cast, he said.

“It requires a minimum of four cast members, although I propose to cast six. Three females and three males, all of whom need to be skilled actors as they will be playing several different characters covering many genres. Their vocal abilities need to be of a high quality as they are required to sing a variety of styles, from lyrical, pop, country and musical comedy to soulful ballads. Finally, although they don’t need to be ‘dancers’, they need to be versatile movers.”

Before he casts those roles, he’s first looking for three talented creatives - a musical director, a choreographer and a company manger - to join the team, he said.

“Experience is helpful but not the sole criterion. Those interested need to submit a letter explaining why they are interested and a brief description of relevant experience, with further discussions happening in one-on-one meetings.”

Bates said submissions of expressions of interest for the aforementioned positions close on Friday, October 18.

Next year’s production of I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change will be great fun to be part of, and it’ll be equally good fun to be in the audience for it, he said.

He said Cosi, which runs on stage from November 27 to December 7, is quite a different play to next year’s musical, but it will also certainly entertain theatre fans.

“Involving a superbly talented cast, the play is art, it’s mayhem, it’s shocking, it can be strong in language and it’s a wonderful rollercoaster all the way up until opening night. It’s a heartfelt dark comedy which is inspiring to witness; that despite their individual psychiatric illnesses, theatre gave them a purpose, resulting in joyful camaraderie.”

The Details:

What: Cosi by Cue Theatre, Inglewood

When: Wednesday, November 27 to Saturday, December 7

Where: TET Cue Theatre, Inglewood

Tickets: trybooking.com

To apply for one of the creative positions for the 2025 musical, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, email expressions of interest to artisticdirector.cue@gmail.com by Friday, October 18.

