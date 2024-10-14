“The minimal cast requirements and the ensemble nature of the production appealed to me as I enjoy directing productions where there are no single leads but rather a collaborative effort among skilled actors, and this musical allows for versatility in both acting and singing across genres.”

That versatility will be seen in the cast, he said.

“It requires a minimum of four cast members, although I propose to cast six. Three females and three males, all of whom need to be skilled actors as they will be playing several different characters covering many genres. Their vocal abilities need to be of a high quality as they are required to sing a variety of styles, from lyrical, pop, country and musical comedy to soulful ballads. Finally, although they don’t need to be ‘dancers’, they need to be versatile movers.”

Before he casts those roles, he’s first looking for three talented creatives - a musical director, a choreographer and a company manger - to join the team, he said.

“Experience is helpful but not the sole criterion. Those interested need to submit a letter explaining why they are interested and a brief description of relevant experience, with further discussions happening in one-on-one meetings.”

Bates said submissions of expressions of interest for the aforementioned positions close on Friday, October 18.

Next year’s production of I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change will be great fun to be part of, and it’ll be equally good fun to be in the audience for it, he said.

He said Cosi, which runs on stage from November 27 to December 7, is quite a different play to next year’s musical, but it will also certainly entertain theatre fans.

“Involving a superbly talented cast, the play is art, it’s mayhem, it’s shocking, it can be strong in language and it’s a wonderful rollercoaster all the way up until opening night. It’s a heartfelt dark comedy which is inspiring to witness; that despite their individual psychiatric illnesses, theatre gave them a purpose, resulting in joyful camaraderie.”

The Details:

What: Cosi by Cue Theatre, Inglewood

When: Wednesday, November 27 to Saturday, December 7

Where: TET Cue Theatre, Inglewood

Tickets: trybooking.com

To apply for one of the creative positions for the 2025 musical, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, email expressions of interest to artisticdirector.cue@gmail.com by Friday, October 18.