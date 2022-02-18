There are 12 new cases of Covid-19 in Taranaki. Photo / File

Taranaki has 12 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the region's total to 33.

The Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) says 10 of the cases are in north Taranaki and the other two are in south Taranaki.

Of the region's 33 cases in total, 30 are in north Taranaki and three are in south Taranaki, while central Taranaki has none.

The Taranaki region currently has no new locations of interest but people are advised to keep checking the locations of interest website for updates.

A total of 290 tests were administered in Taranaki yesterday and 904 vaccines were given.

Sixty-two per cent of the eligible population have received their booster vaccine and 38 per cent of tamariki have had their first dose.