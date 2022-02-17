The wave tower off Lee Breakwater is being removed. Photo/ Supplied

The wave tower off the Lee Breakwater is being removed due to damage caused by Cyclone Dovi.

A 50-metre exclusion zone has been placed around the damaged tower.

The wave tower, which sits about 200m northeast of the Lee Breakwater, was hit hard by high seas and strong winds caused by ex-tropical cyclone Dovi.

Port Taranaki engineers have assessed the tower as irreparable and work started today to remove it.

Port Taranaki chief executive Simon Craddock says a work window has been scheduled until 5pm on February 27 to remove the tower.

"This will be weather-dependent and work may need to go beyond that date. Throughout this period, a 50m exclusion zone is in place around the structure so that the demolition and removal work can be carried out safely. We ask that all harbour users please respect the exclusion zone and keep well away while the work is carried out."

The top of the tower will be cut into sections, lifted onto a support vessel and taken wharfside. The piles that hold the structure to the seafloor will then be cut and floated wharfside, where they will be lifted onto the wharf.

"The piles will be cut at seabed level so as not to pose a navigational hazard."

He says other tide-, wave- and wind-monitoring equipment was in place around the port and harbour that would continue to keep customers and harbour users informed.

Meanwhile, Lee Breakwater carpark and boat ramp users are being asked to take care and be patient following the weekend's storm.

"The boat ramp is now fully open, however the damaged areas of the carpark remain cordoned off and repair work begins on Monday. Users will need to carefully navigate their trailers and be mindful of other users when launching and retrieving their boats. This may cause delays, so we ask that people please be patient."