Joey Te Pau Konio flies high despite a broken wrist at the pump track in Victoria Park when the track first opened in 2022. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Stratford District Council is reviewing its Victoria Park Reserve Management Plan (RMP) and wants to hear from park users and Stratford residents about their thoughts on what the future of the park should look like.

Parks and Reserves Officer, Melanie McBain said the park RMP is is an important document that helps guide council staff and elected members in making both day-to-day as well as long term decisions on how the reserve is used, managed or developed.

“Think of it like our park vision for the next 10 years. Community input into the review of the RMP is essential. Our parks and reserves exist for the enjoyment of our community and visitors to the district. So it’s vital that we hear from as many people as possible to inform the maintenance, preservation and development of this space.”

A lot has changed at Victoria Park since the current RMP was adopted in 2018, she said.

The most notable changes since then are the construction of a new skate bowl, and the opening of the Stratford Bike Park, including pump track, basketball court, BBQ pavilion, and public toilets.