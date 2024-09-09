Advertisement
Community feedback sought on Stratford’s Victoria Park

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Joey Te Pau Konio flies high despite a broken wrist at the pump track in Victoria Park when the track first opened in 2022. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Stratford District Council is reviewing its Victoria Park Reserve Management Plan (RMP) and wants to hear from park users and Stratford residents about their thoughts on what the future of the park should look like.

Parks and Reserves Officer, Melanie McBain said the park RMP is is an important document that helps guide council staff and elected members in making both day-to-day as well as long term decisions on how the reserve is used, managed or developed.

“Think of it like our park vision for the next 10 years. Community input into the review of the RMP is essential. Our parks and reserves exist for the enjoyment of our community and visitors to the district. So it’s vital that we hear from as many people as possible to inform the maintenance, preservation and development of this space.”

A lot has changed at Victoria Park since the current RMP was adopted in 2018, she said.

The most notable changes since then are the construction of a new skate bowl, and the opening of the Stratford Bike Park, including pump track, basketball court, BBQ pavilion, and public toilets.

The engagement period for the RMP is open until September 27. People are asked to think about the future of the park and provide suggestions or feedback on a range of things including recreation; natural resources; social and cultural values; and facilities and furniture.

“Got a suggestion to improve facilities in the park? Seen something cool at another playground that you think we should have at Victoria Park? Love everything about Victoria Park, but have an idea to make something even better? We want to hear from you,” said McBain.

Feedback received will then be used to form an updated draft RMP that will be shared with the community later this year for a formal consultation process, she said.

The details:

What: Give your feedback on the Victoria Park Resource Management Plan

How: Online

Email: Feedback@stratford.govt.nz

Fill out a hard copy of the survey, available from Stratford District Council facilities.

More info: Feedback closes September 27


