Coastal Adult Riding Club: Riders receive good results at winter tournament

Maree Collins from Stratford riding He's A Gem achieved a high percentage of marks at Sunday's tournament. Photo/ Rachael Phillips.

Maree Collins from Stratford riding He's A Gem achieved a high percentage of marks at Sunday's tournament. Photo/ Rachael Phillips.

The Coastal Adult Riding club had a better number of entries for its first winter tournament this year and some good percentages were achieved.

The tournament took place on July 11 at Hāwera's TSB indoor arena.

Judges for the day were Tracey O'Rorke from Opunake and Kelly Teesdale of the Egmont Village Riding School.

Results: Class 1 Pony Club test BG 2: 1st 74.4 per cent Sarah Neilson (Dancing), 2nd Helena McLeod (Cabaret), 3rd Rebecca Kay (Cloudy), 4th Kelsey Espin (Oscar).

Class 2 Pony Club test J 7: 1st 72.3 per cent Maree Collins (He's a Gem), 2nd Sheree Espin (Royal), 3rd Maree Collins (Pagan Warrior), 4th Lucy Wilkinson-Smith (Philka).

Class 3 Pony Club test J 10: 1st Viv Percy (Jackson), 2nd Lucy Wilkinson-Smith (Philka).

Class 5 NZ Riding Club test 2B: 1st 77.7 per cent Viv Percy (Jackson).

Class 6 NZ Riding Club test 3A: 1st Sharon Keith (Spike), 2nd Linda Cruikshank (Chikita Bonita), 3rd Kiri Fletcher (Tiraumea Bola), 4th Helen McCallum (Tommy).

Class 7 NZ Riding Club test 4B: 1st 76.1 per cent Helen McCallum (Tommy), 2nd 71 per cent Linda Cruikshank (Chikita Bonita), 3rd 70 per cent Sharon Keith (Spike), 4th Kiri Fletcher (Tiraumea Bola).