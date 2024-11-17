Advertisement
Christmas SOS: New Christmas play by Helen Snook at Stratford on Stage

A locally-written nativity musical will open at The Castle, home of Stratford on Stage, at the end of November. Photo / Ilona Hanne

When it came to choosing a Christmas show this year, the team at Stratford on Stage didn’t have to look far.

Committee member Donna Drummond said the group is fortunate to have a talented playwright in-house.

“Helen Snook, our playwright extraordinaire, stepped up to the plate and wrote a play especially for the occasion. There’s no snow, there’s no reindeer and there is no Santa, but there are certainly readily identifiable characters, and the storyline is definitely based on the traditional Christmas story.”

The play, Christmas SOS, has been written specifically for the theatre company, and the result will resonate with Taranaki audiences, said Drummond.

She said as well as the standard nativity characters such as Mary and some angels, the play also has some other Christmassy characters, including a drummer boy and an elf.

There will be Christmas carols, a live band, and even an Elvis impersonator featured in the show.

The carols, along with plenty of other Christmas-themed songs, will get everyone into the festive spirit, said Snook.

She said the cast and crew have put in many hours of work rehearsing the show, designing and building the set and sorting out costumes over the past few months.

The show is suitable for all ages and makes for great family entertainment in the lead-up to the festive season this year, Snook said.

She said as the show will play in The Castle, Stratford on Stage’s home base, audience space is limited.

“It’s a case of get in quick or risk being left out in the cold for this limited season of Christmas SOS.”

The Details:

What: Stratford on Stage presents Christmas SOS by Helen Snook

When: November 29 - December 7

Where: The Castle, Regan Street, Stratford

Tickets: Available via i-Ticket

Coming soon: Stratford on Stage’s next show will be The Hardcase Hotel, to be staged in May 2025. Auditions set for January 2025. Contact Stratford on Stage at stratfordonstagenz@gmail.com or via Facebook www.facebook.com/stratfordonstagenz for more details.

