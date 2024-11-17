A locally-written nativity musical will open at The Castle, home of Stratford on Stage, at the end of November. Photo / Ilona Hanne

When it came to choosing a Christmas show this year, the team at Stratford on Stage didn’t have to look far.

Committee member Donna Drummond said the group is fortunate to have a talented playwright in-house.

“Helen Snook, our playwright extraordinaire, stepped up to the plate and wrote a play especially for the occasion. There’s no snow, there’s no reindeer and there is no Santa, but there are certainly readily identifiable characters, and the storyline is definitely based on the traditional Christmas story.”

The play, Christmas SOS, has been written specifically for the theatre company, and the result will resonate with Taranaki audiences, said Drummond.

She said as well as the standard nativity characters such as Mary and some angels, the play also has some other Christmassy characters, including a drummer boy and an elf.