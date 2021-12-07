Children flock to workshops for New Plymouth Operatic's Matilda

The four Matildas from the 2017 Auckland production of Matilda the Musical, from left, Annabella Cowley, Izellah Connelly, Venice Harris and Eva Murawski. Photo / Peter Meecham

There has been plenty of interest from Taranaki tamariki in being part of the cast of the New Plymouth Operatic Society production of Matilda the Musical, planned for July 2022.

New Plymouth Operatic marketing manager Tracey Blake says three workshops put on last week for children interested in auditioning for roles were all fully booked.

"That equates to 180 Taranaki children who are keen to learn what will be expected at the auditions in January."

She says there is a potential for more workshop spaces to open up.

"Anyone who has found it difficult to book for workshops can rest assured that the society is looking at capacity options for existing sessions to allow further spots to become available."

It's not just children who are being encouraged to audition, with many adult roles also available in the award-winning musical, she says.

"Roald Dahl's story of Matilda has been a family favourite for generations and the musical version has proven to be the same. From show-stopping numbers such as Revolting to When I grow up, a large cast of youngest and adults alike are needed for this worldly acclaimed musical."

While the roles are yet to be filled, tickets for the show are already on sale through Ticketek, and are likely to be featuring on many wish lists for Santa this year.

