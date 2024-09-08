Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust community safety officer Di Gleeson said having AEDs in rural parts of central Taranaki, like at Mahoe Hall, ensures the life-saving machines are accessible to everyone. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“When it comes to responding to an emergency, time is of the essence and you need to act fast.”

Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust (CTSCT) community safety officer Di Gleeson said when she realised central Taranaki’s more rural residents didn’t have any automated external defibrillators (AEDs) closer than a drive of 10 or more minutes away, she knew something had to be done.

“A two-minute walk or a five-minute drive compared to a 10 to 30-minute drive is life-changing. It can make all the difference in saving someone’s life.”

As part of the CTSCT’s Save a Life project, they partnered with the Department of Medicine Charitable Trust to fund 10 new 24-hour AEDS, placing one in Eltham and nine in different community halls around the district.

“This all started when I realised there was no AED on the Ōpunake Road side of Stratford. We had to change that,” she said.