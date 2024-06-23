The Stratford Bridge Club meets at 7pm every Wednesday in the building left of the Stratford Centennial Restrooms. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A Central Taranaki Bridge Club is ready to celebrate its 50th birthday.

Stratford Bridge Club president Anne-Marita Gilmour said the club, which was started on August 9, 1974, by Neville Turnbull, had a great group of members who shared a love for the strategic card game.

“It’s a partnership game where you’re always learning. After the first time playing, you’re hooked.”

Gilmour started with the club about 20 years ago, taking lessons before playing her first game.

“I learned the Acol system. The game itself is very complex but a lot of fun.”

She said the club had four grandmasters, one of the highest ranks in the game.

“In 2009 David Whittle and Sarah Green achieved this feat. Since then we’ve had two grandmasters join from other clubs.”

The club’s longest-standing member, Ian Greenbank, said Turnbull invited him to join the club in 1978.

“We were both teachers at Stratford High School. John Thompson was also a teacher and a club member. There’s a nice connection between the high school and the club.”

Original minutes from the first Stratford Bridge Club meeting.

Greenbank said the club had a nice atmosphere.

“You meet some nice people when playing bridge.”

He said he enjoyed the strategy of bridge.

“It’s very exacting and requires reasonable discipline to do well.”

Gilmour said the club was always welcoming new members.

“We’re a small club which means there’s a great social atmosphere. To join a club, you need to know how to play. There are lessons available in New Plymouth for people keen to join. We’re interested in welcoming new players to our club and people who may know how to play and are interested in joining.”

A Stratford Press article from 1975 discussing the Stratford Bridge Club.

The club has monthly tournaments and the season runs from February to November. Gilmour said anyone interested could call into one of the club’s playing nights from 7pm on Wednesday in the building to the left of Stratford’s Centennial Rest Rooms.

“We look forward to welcoming new members.”

The Details

What: Stratford Bridge Club nights

When: Wednesdays, 7pm

Where: Building to left of Centennial Restrooms, Fenton St, Stratford

Cost: $50 yearly subscription and $5 table money each time you play