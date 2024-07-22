The 2024 Central Roofing Taranaki Whio squad has been announced.

The squad features a mix of experienced and uncapped players from CMK Club Rugby as well as six loan players.

Head coach Maifea Maifea said this year’s focus is maximising local talent and improving performance.

“We have loads of talent in the province, but with some key players unable to commit to the full campaign, we have to look at loan players to boost the team and its competitiveness. We know we’ve had some tough results in prior seasons, but building a squad that has a strong will to compete and show our younger players growth across the season.”

Maifea said it will be a tough start to the season with the preseason focus on building combinations.