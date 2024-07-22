Advertisement
Central Roofing Taranaki Whio squad boasts new talent, experienced players

The 2024 Central Roofing Taranaki Whio squad has been announced.

The Central Roofing Taranaki Whio Squad to compete in the 2024 Farah Palmer Cup has been announced.

The squad features a mix of experienced and uncapped players from CMK Club Rugby as well as six loan players.

Head coach Maifea Maifea said this year’s focus is maximising local talent and improving performance.

“We have loads of talent in the province, but with some key players unable to commit to the full campaign, we have to look at loan players to boost the team and its competitiveness. We know we’ve had some tough results in prior seasons, but building a squad that has a strong will to compete and show our younger players growth across the season.”

Maifea said it will be a tough start to the season with the preseason focus on building combinations.

“We know we’ve got some passionate supporters and we want to make them and Taranaki Proud in 2024.”

Taranaki Whio squad:

Props: Angel Lindsay, Inglewood, 10 caps, Ashley Rupapera, Coastal/Okaiawa, 6 caps, Tangini Latu, Kaierau RFC, Uncapped, Tania Toto, Clifton, Uncapped, Kate Thomson, Southern, 8 caps and Mereana Anderson, Clifton, 6 caps.

Hookers: Maria Maria Marsden, Southern, Uncapped, Michelle Hurley, Inglewood, Uncapped and Maree Dallinger-Phipps, Clifton, 21 caps.

Locks: Gemma Gardner-Harrison, Clifton, 9 caps, Aliena Wallis, Inglewood, 3 caps, Catherine Butler, Clifton, 9 caps and Kayla Woods, Southern, Uncapped.

Loose Forwards: Jaymi Ngaia, Coastal/Okaiawa, 15 caps, Pareake O’Brien, Coastal/Okaiawa, 13 caps, Briana Poingdestre, Southern, 11 caps, Brooke Neilson, Inglewood, 20 caps, Hayley Gabriel, Kaierau RFC, 6 caps and Evelyne Arnold, Southern, Uncapped (Training Partner).

Halfbacks: Aarnya Simpson, Clifton, Uncapped, Iritana Hohaia, Southern, 13 caps and Portia Huffam, Clifton, Uncapped (Training Partner).

First Five Eighths Laura Claridge, Old Boys Marist, 6 caps and Zeta Barber, Inglewood, Uncapped

Midfield: Hayley Storer, Inglewood, Uncapped, Louise Blyde, Clifton, 6 caps, Mia Maraku, Ratana Pa Maramatanga, Uncapped and Paige Neilson, Inglewood, 11 caps.

Outside Backs: Eva Martin, Clifton, 5 caps, Hannah Mclean, Southern, 12 caps, Paris Munro, Whanganui Marist, Uncapped, Shaniqka Wall, Old Boys Marist, Uncapped and Victoria Arnold, Southern, 1 cap.

