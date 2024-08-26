Bennett gave the Spotswood College students some advice.

“When I started with the police I never thought I’d be here. I’ve never been ambitious but determined to do my job well and be curious. I’ve never chased the ambition but the outcome. That is a great way to ensure you’re helping people. For our rangatahi of the future, have some courage, step away from what you know and evolve to become the absolute best you can.”

In his new role, Bennett will oversee the central area, one of the largest police districts, with more than 800 police staff working from 44 locations. The central is split into three areas – Manawatū, Whanganui-Ruapehu and Taranaki.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui Trust deputy tumu w’akaae Ngapari Nui, Central District Māori responsiveness manager inspector Cliff Brown, Manawatū area commander inspector Ross Grantham, Central District police commander Superintendent Dion Bennett, Manawatū area prevention manager Ashley Gurney and Taranaki area commander Inspector Belinda Dewar at Taiporohenui Marae on Monday. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Bennett said with such a large area, relationship building is important.

“We can’t do what we do in isolation, we need to work together. At a local level, the police are connected well with the iwi and community. I’m thinking of strategy, how to improve things and working on what exists. Establishing those iwi connections is vital.”

Superintendent Dion Bennett (Ngāti Paoa and Ngāti Hako) is the new Central District commander. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Bennett said it’s important to him to have “honest discussions” with iwi.

“I remember I was asked, ‘What do Māori want us to do?’ I thought deeply about it and my answer is they want us to take the time to come to the marae, to korero with them and yes, I will be here to do that. I understand we may not agree all the time but that’s the responsibility of a leader, talking to people and coming up with the best solutions.”

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui Trust’s deputy tumu w’akaae, Ngapari Nui, said it was an honour to host the welcoming at Taiporohenui Marae.

“There is a lot of history of high delegates having pōwhiri here.”

He said strong connections are important.

“A lot of the whakapapa that came from today is about the importance of carrying on relationships between both parties in Te Tiriti o Waitangi. We currently meet with the South Taranaki police a couple times a month so moving forward, we’d love to continue those relationships.”















