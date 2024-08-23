Superintendent Dion Bennett (Ngati Paoa and Ngati Hako) is the new Central District police commander.

A pōwhiri will be held next week to welcome the new Central District police commander.

Superintendent Dion Bennett (Ngāti Paoa and Ngāti Hako), who began his role as Central District commander last month, will be formally welcomed at Taiporohenui Marae in Hāwera on Monday, August 26.

One of the largest police districts, Central has more than 800 police staff working from 44 locations and covers a geographical area that stretches from the North Taranaki Bight, across to Ruapehu, south to Ōtaki and across to the Tararua ranges. The district is split into three areas – Manawatū, Whanganui-Ruapehu and Taranaki.

Bennett has been a member of the New Zealand police for 27 years. He is Hauraki born and bred, and he and his wife have three children.

After graduating with Recruit Wing 175 in 1997, Bennett spent 15 years in Hamilton before moving to Wellington. He has worked in local and national roles including CIB, Special Tactics Group and the Armed Offenders Squad.