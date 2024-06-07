The funding announcement has increased Taranaki's allocation for fixing potholes on local roads, increasing by 43 per cent to $58 million.

Taranaki’s roads have received a cash injection in Thursday’s announcement from Transport Minister Simeon Brown.

Brown has announced a significant boost in funding to repair potholes on state highways and local roads. National MPs Carl Bates (Whanganui), Barbara Kuriger (Taranaki-King Country) and David MacLeod (New Plymouth) see the news as a real positive for the region.

The record increase in funding was a key National Party promise during last year’s election campaign.

Kuriger said the NZ Transport Agency confirmed it would deliver $2.07 billion to prevent potholes on state highways and $1.9b for local roads.

The Taranaki region has seen its local road allocation increase by 43 per cent to $58 million. Bates said roads in South Taranaki, especially off the main roads, needed urgent attention, which could now proceed.

“Constituents regularly give me feedback about the challenging state of our roads.”

MacLeod said he was delighted with the news. “Local roads have been a major issue for several years, but now we can look forward to progress in repairing the roads and making them more resilient.”

The announcement is good news for roading contractors, too, with a clear pipeline of work enabling them to plan the necessary investment in staff and equipment.

Brown said New Zealanders wanted potholes fixed and roads properly maintained and the funding boost would deliver real results.

“Boosting investment in pothole prevention will deliver a safe and efficient network for New Zealanders that increases productivity and supports economic growth.”