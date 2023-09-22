Helen and Bryan Hocken with one of the gifts Bryan received at the AGM. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Helen and Bryan Hocken with one of the gifts Bryan received at the AGM. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“I’ve got a lot of highlights from my time on the council but the biggest would have to be meeting all sorts of wonderful people.”

After serving 15 years on the Beef and Lamb NZ Western North Island Farmer Council, Bryan Hocken says the connections he made will remain with him even now he’s officially retired.

“The people I met and the doors that opened are priceless.”

A formal farewell for Bryan was held during the Western North Island Farmer Council AGM on Tuesday, September 19, at the TET Stadium in Inglewood.

Bryan first started with the council in 2008. During his time on the council he organised numerous events for farmers but says he never originally intended to be a councillor for so long.

Bryan delivering his farewell speech at the AGM. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“I got hooked on it. I loved my role on the council and the part I played in organising events for farmers. The Big Dine In is something I’m particularly proud of. Our first event had 200 people in Stratford, and the numbers have grown since then.”

Bryan, who is often referred to as “the unofficial mayor of Tarata”, was already a vocal advocate for farming issues before joining the council, he says. He remembers organising a protest against the proposed animal emissions tax, commonly known as the “fart tax”, in the early 2000s.

“We all went to Parliament, and they listened to us. They couldn’t say no when we all appeared at their door.”

His services to the agriculture and rural community led to him being made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the Queen’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee honours list in 2022.

“Without being on the council, I wouldn’t have received that gong. I’ve gotten a lot out of this role, but it’s time to retire now.”

Beef and Lamb NZ Western North Island Farmer Council chairperson Christine Christensen and Bryan Hocken. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Speaking at Bryan’s farewell, Beef and Lamb NZ Western North Island Farmer Council chairperson Christine Christensen said Bryan Hocken is a “shining star”.

“This year marks 15 years for Bryan, slightly more than the guideline of the maximum three terms or nine years. He’s like a father figure to us, an awesome storyteller. When something needs to be done, he gets on the phone and makes things happen. We’re sure it’s not the last time we see him at a Beef and Lamb New Zealand event, but it’s the last of him being on the council. Thank you for all your dedicated work, Bryan.”

Beef and Lamb extension manager Jason Griffin said Bryan is a hard worker, always making things happen.

“He does all the work behind the scenes, getting the word out. He’s been an asset to our council.”

The AGM guest speaker was Alan Beck, founding director of Becks Helicopters, who shared stories of his 50 years in the helicopter industry.

He said Bryan has been and will continue to be, an integral part of the farming community.

“He’s done so much for the industry. We all have heaps to thank him for.”



















