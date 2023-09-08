The annual meeting marks Bryan's retirement from the council. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Bryan Hocken is retiring from the Western North Island Farm Council after 15 years of service.

Bryan, known as the unofficial mayor of Tarata, joined the council in 2008. During that time he organised the biannual Beef+Lamb New Zealand Taranaki Big Dine-In and promoted New Zealand Beef and Lamb. His services to the agriculture and rural community earned him an MNZM in the Queen’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee honours list in 2022.

He’s been president of Taranaki Federated Farmers, chairman of the Inglewood Veterinary Group and is a life member of the Tarata Sheep Dog Trial Club as well as patron of the Tarata Hall Committee.

After a 15-year stint, his role on the Beef+Lamb New Zealand’s Western North Farmer Council is coming to an end. He says while most councillors stay on for three terms of three years, he did an extra two terms.

“I’ve had a good time on the council but it’s now my time to stand down.”

The upcoming annual meeting will be Bryan’s last event as a member of the council, and he wants farmers from across the region to come along and celebrate with him.

“This event is my last hurrah before I retire. I want as many people as possible to come and enjoy a good night out.”

Bryan says the night will be memorable, with good food, drinks and conversation. Some of those conversations will be sparked by the guest speaker on the night, he says.

Alan Beck, founding director of Becks Helicopters, will be at the event to share stories of his 50 years in the helicopter industry. Bryan says his talk will be informative and engaging.

“He’s a legend who has flown for 50 years. If you haven’t heard him speak about his life before, this event is the perfect chance to hear him talk.”

Western North Island Farm Council chairwoman Christine Christiansen says Bryan has been a valued member of the council.

“He’s one of those people that gets people together. If there’s going to be an event he’ll get 200 people there. While he may be retiring he’ll be someone that we’ll call upon for wisdom and his ability to communicate with people.”

Bryan says people should register for the event quickly, to avoid missing out.

“We need to have the numbers for catering. So register and come along and have a good time.”

The Details

What: Beef and Lamb New Zealand Western North Island Farmer Council annual meeting

When: Tuesday, September 19, 5pm-9pm

Where: TET Stadium and Events Centre, 1 Elliot St, Inglewood

Registrations: beeflambnz.com/events/blnz-western-north-island-farmer-council-annual-meeting