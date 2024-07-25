An artist's renderings of the Taranaki Cancer Centre.

Staff at a Taranaki internet service provider will face the clippers to raise funds for the Taranaki Cancer Centre.

Primo has partnered with the Taranaki Health Foundation for the Primo Fund-Razor campaign, where staff will shave their heads and beards to raise money for the non-clinical patient and visitor enhancements at the cancer centre in Taranaki Base Hospital.

For business sales representative Callum Glennie, deciding to shave his beard and joining the Primo King of the Mountain team was easy, he said.

“My colleague Hannan was diagnosed earlier this year and seeing what he and his partner Zoe went through, all those trips to Palmerston North, it made me think of how much better it would be if they could have received that care locally. As well as this, a close relative of mine has been recently diagnosed so I’m doing it for them and to help the community.”

Glennie will be shaving his beard off.