Broadband provider Primo staff shaving to support Taranaki Cancer Centre

Stratford Press
3 mins to read
An artist's renderings of the Taranaki Cancer Centre.

Staff at a Taranaki internet service provider will face the clippers to raise funds for the Taranaki Cancer Centre.

Primo has partnered with the Taranaki Health Foundation for the Primo Fund-Razor campaign, where staff will shave their heads and beards to raise money for the non-clinical patient and visitor enhancements at the cancer centre in Taranaki Base Hospital.

For business sales representative Callum Glennie, deciding to shave his beard and joining the Primo King of the Mountain team was easy, he said.

“My colleague Hannan was diagnosed earlier this year and seeing what he and his partner Zoe went through, all those trips to Palmerston North, it made me think of how much better it would be if they could have received that care locally. As well as this, a close relative of mine has been recently diagnosed so I’m doing it for them and to help the community.”

Glennie will be shaving his beard off.

“I haven’t shaved it since 2016 so it’s been a while. I’m interested to see what my kids will think seeing me without a beard but getting rid of it for a good cause seems like a good reason to shave.”

He and five of his workmates will be shaved during the Primo King of the Mountain low and slow barbecue competition on Saturday, August 10, in New Plymouth.

Primo managing director Matthew Harrison, who is signed up for the shave himself, said he is proud of the Primo Fund-Razor campaign and supporting the Taranaki Cancer Centre.

“This initiative underscores our commitment to the community’s health and wellbeing. By rallying together, we can ensure that our friends, families, and neighbours receive the best care right here at home.”

He said everyone is welcome to attend the shave.

“We invite everyone to join us at the Primo King of the Mountain and be part of this impactful initiative. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by cancer in our community.”

The Primo King of the Mountain team shaving their hair or beard for Primo's Fund-Razor campaign.
Taranaki Health Foundation general manager Adrian Sole said Primo has always supported the Taranaki Health Foundation, providing our offices with fibre internet.

“This ‘Fund-Razor’ is just another example of their incredible support for us and the community and we encourage everyone to support them too.”

The details:

What: Primo King of the Mountain shave

When: Saturday, August 10, at 12.30pm

Where: East End Reserve, New Plymouth

Other: To donate, visit: primo-fund-razor.raiselysite.com

