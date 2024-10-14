Conclave, from Oscar-winning director Edward Berger and starring Ralph Fiennes, is the highlighted opening-night film for this year’s British and Irish Film Festival.

Conclave, from Oscar-winning director Edward Berger and starring Ralph Fiennes, is the highlighted opening-night film for this year’s British and Irish Film Festival.

The British and Irish Film Festival at New Plymouth District Council’s Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre will offer something for everyone – from gritty dramas and comedies to romantic and historical stories.

From October 24 to November 7, a line-up of 25 films will play across 68 sessions, featuring well-known names on screen, New Zealand premieres and award-winning classics.

New Plymouth’s Len Lye Centre Cinema is one of 30 cinema partners of the event in New Zealand.

“It’s great to be involved in hosting and organising so many great film festivals at the Govett-Brewster helping to make our small independent cinema stand out alongside large main centres,” Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre Cinema programmer Alastair Ross said.

“Each day of the festival features four to five films covering a range of genres; the curation this year is absolutely outstanding and features the cream of the crop of recent British Isles cinema production direct from the Toronto and Cannes film festivals.”