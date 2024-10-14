Advertisement
British and Irish Film Festival showcases 25 movies at Govett-Brewster Art Gallery

Stratford Press
Conclave, from Oscar-winning director Edward Berger and starring Ralph Fiennes, is the highlighted opening-night film for this year’s British and Irish Film Festival.

The British and Irish Film Festival at New Plymouth District Council’s Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre will offer something for everyone – from gritty dramas and comedies to romantic and historical stories.

From October 24 to November 7, a line-up of 25 films will play across 68 sessions, featuring well-known names on screen, New Zealand premieres and award-winning classics.

New Plymouth’s Len Lye Centre Cinema is one of 30 cinema partners of the event in New Zealand.

“It’s great to be involved in hosting and organising so many great film festivals at the Govett-Brewster helping to make our small independent cinema stand out alongside large main centres,” Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre Cinema programmer Alastair Ross said.

“Each day of the festival features four to five films covering a range of genres; the curation this year is absolutely outstanding and features the cream of the crop of recent British Isles cinema production direct from the Toronto and Cannes film festivals.”

Highlights of the line-up include:

  • Conclave A religious thriller following the secretive and ancient events of selecting a new pope. Based on the international bestseller by Robert Harris and directed by Oscar-winning Edward Berger, the film follows Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) as he navigates this event following the pope’s unexpected death. Screenings: October 24 at 5.45pm, and November 7 at 5.45pm
  • We Live in Time This romance starring Oscar nominees Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, and directed by Bafta winner John Crowley, tells the story of Tobias (Garfield) and Almut (Pugh), whose relationship is filled with unexpected twists, beginning with a car accident. Screenings: October 27 at 5.45pm, and November 2 at 6pm.
  • Widow Clicquot Based on the New York Times bestselling biography, this tale recounts the true story of the “Grande Dame of Champagne”, Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin (Haley Bennett, Cyrano). At the age of 20, she became Madame Clicquot after marrying the scion of a winemaking family, taking on the challenges of his legacy. Screenings: October 24 at 8.15pm, October 28 at 3pm, November 2 at 1pm, and November 5 at 6pm.
  • The Salt Path Based on the Sunday Times bestseller by Raynor Winn, The Salt Path is the true story of husband and wife Raynor (Gillian Anderson) and Moth (Jason Isaacs) Winn’s 1000km trek along the beautiful but rugged English coast, from Dorset to Somerset. Screenings: October 26 at 5.15pm, and November 3 at 3pm.

Head to the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery website – govettbrewster.com – for the full festival schedule and ticketing information. Each ticket purchased puts you into the draw to win a trip for two to Ireland – go to britishandirishfilmfestival.co.nz for more details.

Fast facts

  • The Govett-Brewster Art Gallery opened in 1970, funded by a bequest from local woman Monica Brewster (nee Govett).
  • The first film shown on the gallery’s present site was in 1916.
  • In 1930, the Govett-Brewster building opened as the Regent Theatre, operating until 1964.
  • In 2015, the Len Lye Centre, including a state-of-the-art cinema, opened.
  • The Len Lye Centre Cinema attracts multiple film festivals every year and shows a regular programme of independent and international films and art programmes.
  • The New Plymouth Film Society is a membership organisation that presents films fortnightly at the Len Lye Centre Cinema.
