Blue Petal Botanicals and Powdered Honey showcases products at pop-up

Blue Petal Botanicals and Powdered Honey is part of the pop-up. Photo/ Supplied

Blue Petal Botanicals and Powdered Honey is part of the pop-up. Photo/ Supplied

Herbs and honey in all kinds of combinations for health, seasoning, and eating are part of the Taste of Taranaki pop-up.

Martina Murray, the owner of Blue Petal Botanicals and Powdered Honey, has a whole field dedicated to growing medicinal herbs for her products and an apiary with growing hives at her home near Lake Mangamahoe close to Egmont Village.

"I sell honey, herbal mixes, tonics, and herbal mixes. They have all kinds of uses.

"I have bath foot soaks, black currant, turmeric, ginger cinnamon, lemon ginger and seasonings."

Martina started the business in July last year.

"With the Covid-19 pandemic, I'm finding ways and possibilities to advance my business. I have a website which I'm continuing to develop."

Martina sells her products at markets.

"I restock my items on a weekly basis. My turmeric anti-inflammatory product is quite popular at the moment. People can also buy my products online. I've had a lot of support since I've started which I'm very thankful for."

She says being part of the Taste of Taranaki pop-up is rewarding.

"It's generated a lot of interest, not just for me but for other businesses as well. I think it's a great initiative that puts Taranaki food providers on the map."

■ A Pop-up shop in Eltham is showcasing some of Taranaki's best producers. From chocolates, honey, baking, and even hot sauce, there's something to suit everyone's palate. Over the next couple of weeks, the Stratford Press is profiling some of the businesses part of the pop-up.