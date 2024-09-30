Badjelly the Witch Glow Show is fun for all ages and will leave adults and tamariki alike with a renewed love of the classic Spike Milligan tale. Photo / LK Creative

One thing that was never in question before the Badjelly the Witch Glow Show started was that it would be loud.

Aimed at a young audience, the show packed the theatre with lots of tamariki and their responsible adults, all ready to have a good time. And as soon as the lights went down – or rather glowed up – a good time was certainly had.

Yes, it was noisy. But it was the good type of noisy – the theatre was full of good, old-fashioned belly laughs – especially when Lucy the Cow did her bit for global warming.

While the storyline, as is true of anything from the pen of Spike Milligan, is always guaranteed to capture the attention of a young audience, the real magic comes from the creativity this production brings to the stage.

Sarah Burren, the creative director of the Glow Show, handmade all the stage costumes and they are all equally fantastic – with Dullboot being a crowd favourite, especially after the trouser thieves strike. Jim the Eagle possibly stole the show, judging from the reactions of the smaller people sitting near me, while my own mini-reviewer, a more (allegedly) mature 13-year-old, said his favourite was Lucy the Cow – both for her costume and “for how she moved”.