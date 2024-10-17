Advertisement
Avon School pupils teach Little Steps kids waiata ahead of Taranaki Puanga Festival

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Avon School's senior pupils and principal Lisa Hill visited the staff and kids at Little Steps Early Childhood Education Centre (ECE) in Stratford on Wednesday, October 16. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Two Stratford schools have come together to share their learning.

On Wednesday, October 16, Avon School’s senior pupils visited the kids at Little Steps Early Childhood Education Centre (ECE) to teach them waiata, poi and haka.

Principal Lisa Hill said the students showed the children their planned performance for the Taranaki Puanga Festival later this month.

“It was great for the kids to practise performing in front of an audience.”

As well as being the chance to practise, Hill said the visit tied in with the senior students’ term learning project.

“We’re looking at taha wairoa, what makes us happy and improves our wellbeing. A part of that is friendships and relationships.”

Avon School student Pippa Ross-Poni-Whakamarurangi, 12, said she enjoyed performing poi for the children at Little Steps Early Childhood Education Centre (ECE). Photo / Alyssa Smith
She said connecting with early childhood education centres is important.

“This term we’re going into different ECEs to perform kapa haka for them.

“It’s a way to develop relationships within our kahui ako.”

It wasn’t just the little kids learning, with the Little Steps children teaching the Avon School students the action song, Tohora Nui.

Kristopher Watson, 11, Onyx Haika, 14, and Waka Hiri, 12 were in the front row of the haka during Avon School's senior students kapa haka performance at Little Steps Early Childhood Education Centre (ECE). Photo / Alyssa Smith
Little Steps teacher Neil Bosson said it was great to share the learning.

“Tohora Nui is a waiata we sing after our morning blessing. It was awesome to share this with the Avon School students after they performed kapa haka for us.

“It was great for the kids to have the opportunity to share their learning and teach the students something new.”

After the performances, the students and children enjoyed shared kai, he said.

“It’s all about making those community connections which is important to us at Little Steps.”



