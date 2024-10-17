Avon School's senior pupils and principal Lisa Hill visited the staff and kids at Little Steps Early Childhood Education Centre (ECE) in Stratford on Wednesday, October 16. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Two Stratford schools have come together to share their learning.

On Wednesday, October 16, Avon School’s senior pupils visited the kids at Little Steps Early Childhood Education Centre (ECE) to teach them waiata, poi and haka.

Principal Lisa Hill said the students showed the children their planned performance for the Taranaki Puanga Festival later this month.

“It was great for the kids to practise performing in front of an audience.”

As well as being the chance to practise, Hill said the visit tied in with the senior students’ term learning project.