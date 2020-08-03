Funding for round one of the 2020/21 Stratford District Creative Communities scheme (CSS) is now open.

Stratford District Council has a partnership with Creative New Zealand to promote, support and increase participation in community arts and cultural activities in the Stratford district.

To help celebrate the creative community, individuals and organisations can apply for grants through the Creative Communities Scheme.

Funding applications close September 4.

Stratford District Council director of community services Kate Whareaitu says this is an opportunity for people to give their next arts and cultural project a real boost.

"Funding can go towards materials, venue and equipment hire, promotional activity and even personnel and administrative costs. We encourage everyone planning their next creative activity to consider applying for support with their local projects."

Those interested in applying are encouraged to contact Rhonda Vanstone at council on 06 765 6099 to ensure eligibility and provide assistance with application information.

For more information on the funding scheme, including the funding application form see council's website: www.stratford.govt.nz/council/services/funding-grants/creative-communities-scheme