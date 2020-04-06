The South Taranaki District Council (STDC) is encouraging South Taranaki District residents and the people in their bubble to make use of their recycling and build a sculpture out of it.

"Recycling and rubbish collections have changed since we all entered Covid-19 level 4, and the red lid general waste kerbside wheelie bins are the only ones being collected so if you're storing up recyclables until collections start again, why not use it one more time?" says South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon.

The council will provide prizes in the form of vouchers that will support local businesses and the local economy, once everything is back to business as usual.

The competition started April 6, and runs until Wednesday, May 6. More information can be found on the STDC Facebook Page and STDC website.

Advertisement

"These are unprecedented times, and we need to do what we can to stay home and keep safe, but that doesn't mean we can't have fun while doing it," says Victoria Moyle, environment and sustainability officer at STDC.

"We know a large percentage of our residents really care about recycling, and while the recycling collection is halted, we want to encourage them to find alternative things to do with their recycling and have some fun too."

Mayor Phil Nixon says, "Work with your bubble buddies and collaborate together – this is a great family activity and if you want to skype friends and whanau into the challenge, go for it. The idea is to keep entertained, have fun, and use the recycling."

"We're encouraging people to compost their green waste, food scraps and store other recyclables like tins, cans, plastics and glass where possible," says Victoria.

"We know this isn't ideal, people often don't have the space to stockpile this waste - if you have to put your recycling into general waste you can. But if you're still keen to help the planet, well here's something you can do in the meantime."