Stratford District Council has been actively monitoring and responding to the COVID19 situation this week.

"We have been closely monitoring the latest information from the Ministry of Health, while working with neighbouring Councils, Civil Defence and the Taranaki District Health Board," Chief Executive Sven Hanne says.

"Council's focus is the continued delivery of its core services to the community,

maintaining business as usual where possible, and looking after our staff."

"In line with the regional approach our facilities, including the pool, library and i-SITE

remain open, along with Council's service centre on Miranda Street.

Advertisement

From Monday March 23 the council will be cancelling all programmes at the Stratford pool and library.

This includes swimming programmes, school holiday programmes and library programmes. This is being reviewed regularly.

"We have increased hygiene and cleaning measures throughout our facilities and are

asking users to practice social distancing," says Sven.

Council is also encouraging the community to conduct Council business via phone 06

765 6099, on the website: www.stratford.govt.nz or by emailing: stratforddc@stratford.govt.nz

For the latest information on Covid-19 visit, www.covid19.govt.nz and the Ministry of

Health website, www.health.govt.nz

For local updates on facilities visit Stratford District Council's website,

www.stratford.govt.nz, or keep an eye on the Facebook Page.