Freshwater anglers are eagerly anticipating the start of the new trout and salmon fishing season with Fish & Game's 2019-20 licences now on sale.

"Another great season of sports fishing is about to begin - don't miss out on the action," Fish & Game New Zealand Chief Executive, Martin Taylor says.

"The new fishing season begins in about six weeks on October 1 and early reports indicate there is some excellent fishing to be had this coming season.

"Buying a licence signals that winter is almost over, spring is coming, and our favourite little stream, lake or river will soon be open for fishing."

Ten different types of licence are on offer, including those catering for families, older anglers and people who want to try freshwater fishing for the first time.

Martin Taylor says that this is the perfect time to plan out how much time you can put aside for freshwater fishing and where you plan to fish.

"The best value are the whole season and family licences."

These two types of licence provide value and flexibility - a year's worth of fishing anywhere in the country, except for Taupō, Martin says.

"The family licence, in particular, allows an angler, their partner and children or grandchildren to go fishing together. It is a great way to introduce the next generation to the joys of fishing.

"New Zealand is one of the world's great fishing countries. Lakes, rivers, back country streams and spring creeks all offer fantastic opportunities to fish for brown and rainbow trout. In the South Island you can also fish for salmon in many places.

"On top of the recreational enjoyment, you can put a meal on the table for your family."

■ The 2019-20 season licences are available now in accredited sports shops and other outlets, or online through the Fish & Game website www.fishandgame.org.nz