The Stratford District Council has embarked on a major shake-up of departments and positions.

It has been reported up to 19 positions have been advertised - six at senior management level - as an outcome of the restructure.

District council chief executive Sven Hanne said one result of the changes would be adding the equivalent of two extra fulltime staff.

"The overall goal is better alignment of similar parts of the business, a strengthening of the customer service aspects which are an important aspect of council's service delivery, and in some areas an adjustment to a combination of changes to technology, resilience, best practice and legislation," Hanne said.

Advertisement

"There will be a small increase in staffing by approximately two full time employees as we bring some activities currently done externally back in house, allow for the significant capital works planned in the current long term plan (subdivision, bike park, swimming pool), ensure statutory compliance and future-proof the organisation by creating an element of backup to critical position that are currently sole charge."

As previously reported, the new subdivision - to be accessed off Pembroke Road, opposite the northern end of Brecon Road - has yet to be given a name.

Hanne said the council departments would make savings to bear the cost of the new positions, meaning there would be no impact on ratepayers.

"The overall budget will remain unaffected as the increase in cost is off-set by cost reductions across a number of business units.

"The majority of changes are planned to be completed by February 2019 with final changes planned to be completed by April 2019."