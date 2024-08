One person has been seriously injured following an incident in Stratford, Taranaki this morning.

One person has been seriously injured in an incident involving animals in Taranaki this morning.

The incident happened at Stratford at about 8.55am, according to a Hato Hone St John media alert.

Two vehicles attended the incident and treated one patient at the scene.

The person was taken to Wellington Hospital by helicopter in a serious condition.