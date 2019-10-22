Four local drivers will be competing in a new speedway series organised by Garage 16. a new film company based in Upper Hutt.

Carl Hinton, Newton Gordge, Bunter Pierce and Jason Kalin are among the 15 competitors racing for the title in the Garage 16 Modified Super Series.

One of the owners of Garage 16, Vincent Jager, says the Garage 16 Modified Super Series takes place at the Max Motors Wellington Family Speedway.

Vincent says the series will give speedway in New Zealand an 'adrenaline injection' as the best of the best compete for the title.

"Four locals from Stratford Speedway will be taking on another 11 of the best modified drivers from around New Zealand in the first Garage 16 Modified Super Series."

The four Stratford drivers will be heading to Upper Hutt on November 2 to compete in the first of three rounds to determine the series champion.

"Stratford will be well represented in this national event, with two-time New Zealand champion Bunter Pierce taking part in the series."

Carl Hinton will also be a local to watch out for, Vincent says.

"He has a plethora of achievements including winning Stratford Speedway Sports person of the year last season and winner of Huntly best pairs last season."

Speedway veteran Newton George is also taking part, Vincent says.

"This local legend is one of the toughest on the track and has been the catalyst for an infinite number of magical moments."

Jason Kalin is another local taking part in the series who will keep the crowd entertained, says Vincent.

"This man knows how a car works and how to fling it around those corners as well as anyone."

The series will be fun to watch for everyone, whether they are die-hard racing fans, or have never watched speedway racing before.

"The event is sure to be outstanding in every way, from the fireworks display on the first night to the masses of prizes and giveaways for fans and spectators."

Garage 16 Media will be filming the event and releasing several programmes online that will be free to view via the Series' website, www.modifiedsuperseries.com

■ The three-round Garage 16 Modified Super Series takes place on November 2, November 23 and January 11.