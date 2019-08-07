Speed, classic cars and thrills will roll into town for the 29th Westend Hire Stratford Street Sprint event this month.

An anticipated 30 competitors will race around the Stratford circuit on the day, says Helen Cameron.

Helen, who is the event secretary, has been involved since it first started.

She says while the location has always been the same - in the industrial area of Stratford - the area itself has changed over the years.

"When the event started, Stratford was an isolated area with six industrial companies on the circuit. Now, including residential properties, there are 60."

The circuit for the event is Orlando St, Warwick Rd, Cordelia St and Romeo St. Drivers do two laps of the one kilometre long circuit.

"There will be a great variety of mix and models of cars. There will be classic to modern and everything in between," Helen says.

Entries for the event have come from Taranaki, Hamilton and Wellington.

"Throughout the day there will be demonstration run by members of Club X Stratford on classic motorbikes."

Helen says the event has received a lot of support over the years.

"Stratford District Council have been good at supporting us every year. Gavin Cox from Westend Hire has been a great support. He has provided a trophy to give to the winner as well in recent years. There is also great support from the community, we've gone back every year."

The event also provides opportunities for the community, Helen says.

"The event serves as a fundraiser for Stratford High School hockey teams, who will be stationed at the entrances collecting the gold coin fee and providing food and drink. The Stratford Fire Brigade use the event as training with their new volunteers when filling the barriers with water.

"So the event gives back to the community in two ways really, entertainment but also training and fundraising opportunities."

Helen has competed in the event as a driver over the years. She says it "definitely gets the endorphins running".

"There will be set areas for crowds to sit but for health and safety reasons, if someone is asked to move by an official, can they please do so.

"Let's hope there's nice weather so there is continuous action."

■ The Westend Hire Stratford street sprint takes place on Sunday, August 11 from 9.30am-4pm. It is a gold coin entry fee. Entrance for spectators on Orlando St. Food and drink available. The prizegiving is held at Club X.