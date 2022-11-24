Mazbou Q will perform at Womad 2023. Photo / Supplied

Mazbou Q is one of many NZ-based artists set to perform at Womad in 2023. We find out what makes him tick.

1. Tell us who you are and where you’re from.

I’m Mazbou Q, a Nigerian NZ artist, producer, content creator and educator from Tāmaki Makaurau.

2. Describe your sound (performance/dance/art) in one sentence.

My live performance is a live band performing a fusion of eclectic sounds from my diverse musical background - think Fela Kuti, the Roots and Linkin Park all mashed into one.

3. What does a wonderful festival look, feel and sound like to you?

Where people of all ages and background can come together to celebrate a wide range of local live music in a safe environment and leave feeling energised and inspired.

4. What can audiences expect from your Womad performance?

Expect a fusion of styles that will feel both similar and unique. Powerful, danceable (and mosh-able) tunes with convicting and soulful lyrical content. Big drums, big horns, big guitars, big synths - everything is big.

5. What is your top festival tip/hack?

Not sure I’d call this a hack, but I always make sure I have far more tent space than necessary.

Mazbou Q is a UK-born, Tāmaki Makaurau-based Nigerian Kiwi rapper and producer.

6. Top five songs on your playlist?

Can’t Go Back - Kojey Radical

Water No Get Enemy - Fela Kuti

Blow Ya Trumpet - Swindle

Destruction - Tobe Nwigwe

LHHC ‘17 - Lionheart

7. What does success as an artist mean to you?

Making a good living off my creativity while inspiring others to pursue their own callings with passion and optimism.

8. What does keeping healthy as an artist mean to you?

Remaining appreciative and taking pride in one’s own achievements regardless of how big or small. There’s always more to do and higher to climb, and if you’re not careful it’s easy to fall into a toxic headspace of thinking you’re never good enough.

9. What tips would you give upcoming artists?

The best knowledge you can acquire for your career is knowledge of self - everything else springs from that.

10. What is your dream New Zealand holiday destination?

Queenstown.