Tio is Vanuatu’s treehouse troubadour. Photo / Sarah Doyle

Immersing traditional bush instruments in swaying contemporary rhythms, Vanuatu musician Tio, who lives and creates music in a bamboo treehouse, asks audiences to rethink their relationship with nature. Ahead of his Womad performance, Tio answers 10 questions to tell us more.

Please tell us who you are and where you’re from.

My name is TioBang Massing and I’m from a little island called Ambrym in Vanuatu.

Could you describe your sound in one sentence?

My music is multifaceted, it’s a mix of reggae and folk and my original sound.

What does a great festival look, feel, and sound like to you?

Great festivals are the best places to share and learn different music and cultures.

What can audiences expect from your performance at Womad?

I’d like the audience to really feel the music with all their senses and be taken on a cultural and spiritual journey.

Could you tell us your top festival tips/hacks?

Meet lots of the artists and spend time with them. Learn and share music together.

What are the top five songs on your playlist right now?

Eternal Fire - Chronixx

- Chronixx No Man is an Island - Pressure Bushpipe & Kabaka Pyramid

- Pressure Bushpipe & Kabaka Pyramid Notice of Eviction - Positive

- Positive Prisoner - Lucky Dube

- Lucky Dube Uyo Meyo - Teni

Tio draws inspiration from his volcanic home island of Ambrym, as well as the simplicity of his treehouse life on Efate island. Photo / Sarah Doyle

What songs would you recommend to someone who’s never heard you before?

Five songs off my album: Black Butterfly, Tan-rah, Save my Soul, Mumbwe, Yahnpu Nyo

What does success as an artist mean to you?

Success is when people get something good from their work, not just benefiting themselves but the whole world.

What advice would you give to up-and-coming artists?

Spend a lot of time with your instruments and really get to know them deeply

What’s your dream relaxation spot in New Zealand?

This will be the first time I go to New Zealand. This place has always inspired me with its rich cultural history. I am looking forward to spending time along the water at the beaches on the north and the east coast.